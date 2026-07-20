Honoring Service. Remembering Sacrifice. Continuing the Legacy.

Join the National Day of Service on Saturday, September 12 at 10:00 AM (local time) as we come together to commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11th through service, remembrance, and community.

The National Cemetery Administration, in partnership with Carry The Load and Just Serve, is hosting this meaningful opportunity for individuals, families, youth groups, and organizations to give back by helping care for our Veterans’ final resting places.

🌿 Volunteer activities include:

• A brief remembrance ceremony

• Headstone cleaning and cemetery beautification

• Honoring Veterans by preserving their memorial spaces

• Sharing Veterans’ stories through the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM)

📍 Find a participating cemetery near you:

https://www.cem.va.gov/volunteer/National-Day-of-Service.asp

📝 Register to participate:

https://www.carrytheload.org/patriot-day/

Every act of service helps ensure our Veterans’ sacrifices are remembered and their legacies continue.

Veterans and Families: Plan Ahead & Preserve Your Story

Have you considered applying for VA Pre-Need Eligibility? The process takes less than 10 minutes and helps Veterans and their families plan ahead for burial and memorial benefits.

Spouses and dependents may also apply on behalf of their Veteran.

Learn more and apply today:

https://www.va.gov/pre-need

Already approved for Pre-Need eligibility? Take a moment to update your Living Veteran Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM) page and share your story. Your profile remains private until your loved ones apply for burial and memorial benefits.

Create your legacy today:

https://www.vlm.cem.va.gov/livingveteranhome