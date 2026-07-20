2026 Keys to Progress® Vehicle Giveaway: Celebrating Service, Strength, and New Opportunities

Since the start of Progressive’s Keys to Progress® vehicle giveaway program in 2013, Progressive has given considerable time and resources to provide more than 1,200 veterans with reliable transportation so they can get back on the road and move forward in life. The program has also provided vehicles to veteran-affiliated organizations dedicated to military-focused community outreach.

The program’s primary event is a one-day vehicle giveaway held annually at Progressive offices and affiliated locations across the United States. In 2026, we will host our 14th annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway on November 10, with the goal of gifting vehicles in all 50 states. We expect to gift approximately 100 vehicles to veterans and their families, as well as some active-duty members, Gold Star spouses/domestic partners, veteran-owned businesses, and non-profit organizations.

In addition to the November event, Progressive periodically offers a Class 8 tractor giveaway through the Keys to Progress program. This opportunity is offered intermittently and supports veterans pursuing their own trucking operations. In 2026, we will also gift one Class 8 tractor to a veteran in September.

On giveaway days, Progressive—together with business affiliates and military and charity organizations—presents vehicles to recipients identified through various military and charity organizations. Vehicles are donated to recipients through a non-profit organization.

As a company, we see the need in our communities to provide support to military men, women and/or their surviving spouses/domestic partners who may be facing tough circumstances in life – from difficult personal and family health needs to excessive rent burdens, unemployment and even homelessness. One of Progressive’s Core Values is the Golden Rule. This Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is a wonderful way to put that into action, extending the principle to people who have given so much for their country.

The Keys to Progress program continues to attract attention from communities and media across the country, and we look forward to creating more meaningful moments and opportunities for our recipients in 2026.

Progressive thanks you for joining us to support this important effort.



Keys to Progress® Veteran Vehicle Giveaway Program | Progressive