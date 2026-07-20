Scam Alert: Veterans Targeted by Fake "Veterans Saving Program" Mailers

The North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is warning Veterans, their families, and caregivers about a deceptive mail scam involving postcards promoting a so-called "Veterans Saving Program." While these mailers may appear official, they are not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and should be treated with caution.

What Is the Scam?

Scammers are mailing postcards claiming that Veterans may qualify for additional benefits through a "Veterans Saving Program." These advertisements often promise:

Additional monthly payments

Dental benefits

Other financial or healthcare-related incentives

The mailers are designed to look official and may use language intended to create urgency or encourage recipients to respond immediately. However, this program does not exist within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Know the Facts

The VA is not sending these postcards, and the "Veterans Saving Program" is not a legitimate VA benefit or program.

Scammers often target Veterans because they know many rely on earned benefits and may be looking for additional resources. Their goal is often to collect sensitive personal information or pressure individuals into purchasing unnecessary services.

How to Protect Yourself

If you receive one of these postcards:

Do not provide personal or financial information until you have verified the source.

until you have verified the source. Do not assume a mailing is legitimate simply because it references Veterans benefits.

simply because it references Veterans benefits. Verify information directly with the VA or your accredited Veterans Service Officer (VSO).

or your accredited Veterans Service Officer (VSO). Report suspicious mail so others can be protected from similar scams.

Red Flags to Watch For

Be cautious if a mailing:

Claims you have been "selected" or "pre-qualified" for new VA benefits.

Promises guaranteed payments or benefits.

Creates pressure to call immediately or respond quickly.

Requests personal information such as your Social Security number, banking information, or VA file number.

Uses official-looking logos or language but does not come directly from the VA.

We're Here to Help

If you're unsure whether a mailing is legitimate, don't guess—ask. North Dakota Veterans Affairs and accredited Veterans Service Officers are available to help you verify benefits information and identify potential scams.

Protecting your personal information is one of the best ways to safeguard the benefits you've earned through your service.

Remember: If something seems too good to be true, take a moment to verify it before responding. Staying informed is the best defense against fraud.