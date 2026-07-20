TPT Filer - Please Submit Your Return - July 2026

Taxpayers can file now and schedule payments up until the deadline.

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) reminds transaction privilege tax (TPT) filers that monthly and quarterly returns are due. Filing before the deadline is highly encouraged in the event assistance is required.

Avoid the worry and hassle of mailing your return by using AZTaxes.gov, which is available nights and weekends to register, file, and pay online. Our online filing and paying service is free, fast and easy — allowing payments to be scheduled in advanced.

Deadlines for June activity are as follows:

July 30

Paper returns must be received at ADOR by this date.

July 31

Electronic return filed in AZTaxes must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. on this date.

Electronic payment made in AZTaxes must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. on this date.

The electronic due date for TPT returns is dependent on the return and payment being timely and filed electronically.

To be in compliance with state law, you must file a return by its due date, even if there is no tax due for the filing period.

State law requires taxpayers to file and pay electronically when:

they have multiple business locations, or

a business has a total annual combined state, county and municipal transaction privilege tax liability of $500 or more.

Remote Sellers

Out-of-state businesses licensed under the remote seller tax law are reminded to use business code 605 (Retail Classification). The tax applies to remote sellers and marketplace facilitators that have no physical presence in Arizona and meet certain economic thresholds.

Adult Use Marijuana Businesses

Remember to file and pay your TPT and excise separately online at AZTaxes.gov.