ADOR Extends Call Center Hours to Serve More Taxpayers
Weekend Hours Coming July 2026
Starting in July, the Arizona Department of Revenue is launching new Saturday Call Center hours to increase accessibility for taxpayers.
In addition to regular weekday hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Call Center will be available to assist taxpayers on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to noon.
Taxpayers with questions can contact the Customer Care Call Center at (602) 255-3381 or toll-free: 800-352-4090.
Note: These extended hours apply to our general Call Center support and do not include the Collections department.
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