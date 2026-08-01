Arizona Unclaimed Property Notice S.B. 1336, state land department; continuation; oversight
Section 23 of Laws 2026, Ch. 224 (Senate Bill 1336), which amended the definition of property in A.R.S. § 44-301(17)(b), was passed on June 22, 2026 and has an effective date of September 12, 2026.
Review the Department's unclaimed property ruling regarding this change.
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