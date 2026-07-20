South County Regional Park Pool Closure  

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 20, 2026) – The main pool at South County Regional Park located at 670 Cooper St., in Punta Gorda is temporarily closed while staff respond to a water contamination event.

The dive well and splash pad will remain open as normal.

For more information contact Joele Kirkpatrick, recreation supervisor at 941-681.3788 or Joele.Kirkpatrick@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

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