South County Regional Park Pool Closure
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 20, 2026) – The main pool at South County Regional Park located at 670 Cooper St., in Punta Gorda is temporarily closed while staff respond to a water contamination event.
The dive well and splash pad will remain open as normal.
For more information contact Joele Kirkpatrick, recreation supervisor at 941-681.3788 or Joele.Kirkpatrick@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
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