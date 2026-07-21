Charlotte County Economic Development Highlights Jennifer Cirella in 40 Under 40

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 21, 2026) Charlotte County Economic Development is highlighting Jennifer Cirella through its 40 Under 40 feature, part of the Careers on the Coast program. The program shares the stories of young professionals who are building careers, businesses and community connections in Charlotte County.

Cirella is a Punta Gorda native, Charlotte High School graduate and founder of Calista Kitchen & Bath. After earning her degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and beginning her career in Washington, D.C., she returned home to build her business. She is a Florida certified building contractor and vice president of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association.

Cirella also mentors young women entering construction and supports professional growth in the local building industry. Her leadership reflects the career and entrepreneurial opportunities available to people who choose to build their future in Charlotte County.

Her story reflects the role young professionals play in strengthening Charlotte County’s workforce, business community and sense of place. Through 40 Under 40, Charlotte County Economic Development highlights professionals who are choosing to grow, lead and build in Charlotte County.

To read the full feature, visit https://cleared4takeoff.com/careers-in-charlotte-county-florida-jennifer-cirella/

For information, contact Maria Vastola at 941-764-4942 or maria.vastola@charlottecountyfl.gov.

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Photograph attached - Jennifer Cirella