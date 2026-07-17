Traffic Advisory - Lane Closure Quasar Boulevard between Tyrone Street and Orlando Boulevard July 21-24

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 17, 2026) – Quasar Boulevard between Tyrone Street and Orlando Boulevard will have a lane closure 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 21 through Friday, July 24 for ERS Construction to complete sidewalk repairs.

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Morgan Thompson, ERS Construction at 941-769-0294.

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