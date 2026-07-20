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KDP Statement on Medicaid Rally Against Republican Cuts

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, after hundreds of Kentuckians rallied at the Capitol in support of Medicaid and families who rely on it, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:

“President Trump’s federal budget cut $1 trillion from Medicaid. While Democrats worked to stop the bleeding, Republicans in Kentucky’s General Assembly doubled down to shift even more resources away from working families.

“Medicaid is a lifeline. That’s why Governor Beshear’s budget would have fully funded it. The GOP refused to make healthcare a priority.

“Other than continuing to speak out, the most important way Kentuckians can support Medicaid and the communities who rely on it is to elect Democrats this November. We can’t trust the Republican Party to use Gov. Beshear’s budget surplus to undo the damage they’ve caused.”

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KDP Statement on Medicaid Rally Against Republican Cuts

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