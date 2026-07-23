KDP Statement on U.S. House Vote to Fund Trump’s Iran War
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, in response to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announcing Trump has already blown more than $37 billion in taxpayer money on his forever war in Iran — and congressional Republicans voting to give him $60 billion more — Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Executive Director Morgan Eaves released the following statement:
“President Trump is sinking billions of taxpayers dollars into a preventable war he chose to start, with no regard for taxpayers or the lives of our troops. His Pentagon is demanding billions more in ‘emergency’ funding — in addition to the $1.5 trillion he wants in the next federal budget.
“To cover these requests, Trump wants Republicans to do what they always do: gut programs that feed Kentucky children, train workers and keep families healthy. And today’s vote proves they're all too eager to do that.”
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