Report: Iran War Has Cost Kentuckians Nearly $1 Billion Extra for Gas

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, in response to a U.S. Senate report on war-related price hikes, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement denouncing President Trump for driving up costs and putting lives at risk in his war of choice with Iran:



“The average Kentucky family would have $567 more in their bank account today if President Trump hadn’t decided to attack Iran. Since his February strikes, Kentuckians have lost nearly $1 billion to war-induced price hikes on gas alone. Families could have spent that money on vacations, repairs, or supplies for the next school year.



“We’re thankful that Gov. Beshear took executive action to provide some relief at the pump, despite threats from the GOP. This November, Kentuckians should choose Democrats over the Republicans promising to take state funding from counties that worked with the governor to lower costs.”