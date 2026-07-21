VitalPBX Sonata Suite Expands Call Center Capabilities with AI-Powered Analytics

Sonata Call Center Suite

Sonata Call Center Suite give call center managers deeper visibility into queue performance and agent productivity.

Call centers live and die by their queue data. The Sonata Call Center Suite gives managers the visibility to act on that data in real time instead of waiting for an end-of-month report.” — Joseph Montes, Channel Manager, VitalPBX

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX today drew attention to the Sonata Call Center Suite, its collection of premium add-on modules built to give call centers and customer service teams more control over queue performance, agent productivity, and outbound campaigns.

Sonata Call Center Suite delivers detailed call center statistics, including queue performance and agent productivity reporting, giving supervisors the data they need to staff appropriately and identify coaching opportunities. Rather than relying on end-of-day or end-of-week summaries, managers can use Sonata Stats to spot bottlenecks in queue handling and adjust staffing before service levels slip.

Sonata Dialer adds outbound campaign management and automated dialing for teams running proactive outreach, collections, or sales campaigns, helping call centers keep agents productive between inbound calls rather than leaving outbound work to manual dialing.

The Sonata Call Center Suite also includes Sonata Switchboard, a real-time call management dashboard with customizable widgets that gives supervisors and receptionists a live view of call activity across the organization; Sonata Recordings, for call recording management with advanced search and playback that simplifies quality assurance and compliance reviews; and Sonata Billing, for tenant-level billing and cost management on multi-tenant deployments where multiple clients or departments share infrastructure.

Because the modules are built as add-ons to the core VitalPBX platform, call centers can adopt only the pieces of the Sonata Call Center Suite that match their operation — for example, pairing Sonata Stats and Sonata Dialer for an outbound sales floor, or Sonata Switchboard and Sonata Recordings for a customer support desk — rather than committing to a single monolithic suite.

VitalPBX's Call Center plan, purpose-built for this audience, supports up to 5,000 extensions under the same feature-based pricing used across the VitalPBX product line, and all Sonata Call Center Suite add-ons are available in unrestricted demo versions — limited only by the number of objects created, not by time — so teams can evaluate them thoroughly before committing budget.

"Call centers live and die by their queue data. The Sonata Call Center Suite gives managers the visibility to act on that data in real time instead of waiting for an end-of-month report."

— Joseph Monte, Channel Manager, VitalPBX

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an advanced, enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, available as open-source software with optional commercial plans and add-ons. Unlike per-user licensing models, VitalPBX charges based on features and plan tier rather than the number of extensions, allowing organizations to scale from 10 to 5,000 users without rising license costs. VitalPBX serves system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs), internet telephony service providers (ITSPs), IT administrators, and call centers worldwide. VitalPBX was named winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. Learn more at https://vitalpbx.com.

Media Contact

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Email: sales@vitalpbx.com

Web: https://vitalpbx.com



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