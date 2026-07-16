VitalPBX Releases VitXi 4.6.0-5 With Native Jabra Headset Integration and Centralized Phonebooks Module

VitXi 4.6.0 R5 Release

Update to the award-winning WebRTC softphone brings device-level call control and unified contact management to VitalPBX deployments

This release comes directly from feedback we've heard again and again — agents want to control calls without leaving their headset. Jabra SDK integration and the new Phonebooks module both solve it.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, developer of the award-winning enterprise PBX platform built on Asterisk, today announced the release of VitXi 4.6.0-5, an update to its browser-based WebRTC softphone that introduces native Jabra SDK integration for headset-based call control and a new centralized Phonebooks administration module, alongside a fix for chat notification accuracy.

VitXi is VitalPBX's built-in WebRTC softphone, enabling users to make and receive calls, chat, and manage contacts directly from a web browser without installing additional software. The 4.6.0-5 release focuses on reducing friction in two areas administrators and agents deal with daily: physical call handling and shared contact management — both frequently raised by call centers and MSPs managing VitalPBX at scale.

Native Jabra SDK Integration

The release adds native integration with the Jabra SDK, allowing compatible Jabra headsets to control VitXi calls directly from the device. Supported actions include answering and rejecting calls, answering while undocking the headset, holding and resuming calls, swapping between active calls, muting and unmuting the microphone, and triggering base station ringing for incoming calls. The integration is aimed at call centers and support desks where reducing the steps between an incoming call and an answered call has a direct impact on daily productivity.

Centralized Phonebooks Module

Version 4.6.0-5 introduces a new Phonebooks administration module for centrally managing shared phonebooks across VitXi users. Administrators can assign phonebooks to All Users, Groups, or Individual Users, and use a new Manage Assignments action to configure visibility. A new View Contacts action allows admins to browse PBX phonebook contacts directly, while a visibility summary shows at a glance who has access to each phonebook. The module includes a cleaner, grouped view that prevents duplicate PBX phonebook entries, is fully backward compatible with existing phonebook assignments, and is multi-tenant aware — a notable improvement for MSPs and resellers managing contact visibility across multiple clients.

According to VitalPBX, this release supports PBX phonebooks, with future versions planned to extend support to additional phonebook sources.

Bug Fixes

This release also resolves an issue where the unread chat message badge count was not updating correctly.

Availability

VitXi 4.6.0-5 is available immediately. Existing VitalPBX customers can update through the VitalPBX administration panel. Full release notes are available at https://vitalpbx.com/blog/vitxi-4-6-0-5-jabra-phonebooks/.

Quote

"This release comes directly from feedback we've heard again and again — agents want to control calls without leaving their headset, and admins want one clean place to manage shared contacts instead of chasing duplicates across the system. Jabra SDK integration and the new Phonebooks module both solve real, everyday problems for the call centers and MSPs running VitalPBX."

— Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO, VitalPBX

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, available as open-source software with optional commercial plans. Winner of the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award, VitalPBX is used by businesses, MSPs, and service providers worldwide. Unlike per-seat competitors, VitalPBX charges per feature and plan — not per user or extension — making it one of the most cost-efficient enterprise PBX platforms available. VitalPBX supports deployments from 10 to 5,000+ extensions on Debian 12, with multi-tenant support for up to ~100 tenants per server.

For more information, visit https://vitalpbx.com or contact sales@vitalpbx.com.

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