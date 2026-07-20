VitalPBX to Present at ClueCon 2026, Sharing Carrier-Grade Telephony Architecture Expertise

ClueCon 2026

VitalPBX engineer Joseph Montes will present "Making a Class 4/Class 5 Environment Using FreeSWITCH w/ SW" at ClueCon 2026 on August 11 in Chicago.

Having our own engineers presenting original technical work at a conference like ClueCon reflects the depth of expertise behind VitalPBX — and how our team thinks about telephony infrastructure.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, the award-winning open-source PBX platform built on Asterisk, today announced that the company will be represented on stage at ClueCon 2026, the leading annual conference for real-time communications hosted by SignalWire. VitalPBX engineer Joseph Montes will deliver a technical session titled "Making a Class 4/Class 5 Environment Using FreeSWITCH w/ SW" on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, from 4:30 PM to 5:00 PM CT.

ClueCon brings together the engineers, carriers, and open-source contributors who build and maintain the infrastructure behind modern VoIP, SIP trunking, and real-time voice AI. The 2026 conference runs August 10–13 in Chicago and features technical sessions on FreeSWITCH internals, SIP security, carrier billing, and emerging voice AI architecture.

In his session, Montes will walk attendees through the process of building a combined Class 4 and Class 5 telephony environment — the wholesale, carrier-to-carrier routing layer and the end-user, subscriber-facing services layer, respectively — using FreeSWITCH in coordination with SignalWire.

"Carrier-grade architecture is something our team works through constantly, because it's exactly what our MSP and ITSP customers are trying to solve when they scale past a single deployment," said Rodrigo Cuadra, CEO, VitalPBX. "Having our own engineers presenting original technical work at a conference like ClueCon reflects the depth of expertise behind the product — not just how VitalPBX is built, but how our team thinks about telephony infrastructure across the broader open-source ecosystem."

VitalPBX itself is built on Asterisk, the world's most widely deployed open-source VoIP engine, and this year won the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. The platform's Multi-Tenant plan addresses a related architectural challenge for resellers and service providers: hosting multiple independent PBX environments — and the carrier trunk traffic that feeds them — on a single server, without the one-server-per-instance requirement of some competing platforms.

Attendees at ClueCon 2026 can find Joseph Montes's session on the official conference schedule or connect with the VitalPBX team throughout the event.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is an advanced, enterprise-grade PBX phone system built on Asterisk, available as open-source software with optional commercial plans. VitalPBX serves MSPs, ITSPs, system integrators, call centers, and IT administrators with a pricing model that charges per feature and plan rather than per user or extension, along with true multi-tenant deployment on a single server. VitalPBX was named the 2026 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year. Learn more at vitalpbx.com.

Media Contact

VitalPBX

sales@vitalpbx.com

https://vitalpbx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.