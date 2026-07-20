8th Circuit decides North Dakota case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit decided U.S. v. Krissy Hinsley, U.S. Court of Appeals Case No: 25-2594, on Monday, July 20th.

Click here to read the court's decision: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/26/07/252594U.pdf

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