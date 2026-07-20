Darrell E. Larson 1952-2026

Darrell E. Larson, 74, of Honolulu, Hawaii, formerly of Grand Forks, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at his home on July 6, 2026, with his beloved wife, Kate, at his side.

Darrell was born on June 2, 1952, at Deaconess Hospital in Grand Forks to Joseph and Blanch (Knutson) Larson. He was baptized and confirmed at Sand Hill Lutheran Church and grew up on the family farm near Climax, Minnesota, where he developed the values that guided his life: hard work, generosity, faith, humility, and respect for others. A gifted athlete, he enjoyed basketball, football, baseball, and was an exceptional water skier. He graduated from Climax High School in 1970, attended the University of Minnesota and Moorhead State College, earned his bachelor's degree in 1974, his Juris Doctor from Gonzaga University in 1977, and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from New York University in 1978.

That same year, Darrell joined the Grand Forks law firm of Camrud, Maddock, Olson & Larson, Ltd., where he spent more than forty years as a respected tax attorney and partner. Known for his professionalism, integrity, and tireless work ethic, he became a trusted advisor to generations of clients in tax law, estate planning, business law, and trusts. He also helped lead the firm through the challenges of rebuilding after the devastating Red River flood and fire of 1997.

In 2013, Darrell met the love of his life, Kate Joh Claycombe. They were married on March 7, 2015, and shared a life filled with love, adventure, laughter, and unwavering devotion.

Darrell believed that success carried with it a responsibility to serve others. He devoted countless hours to organizations that strengthened the Grand Forks community, including the North Dakota Museum of Art, where he served as Chair of the Board of Trustees and Vice Chair of the Museum of Art Foundation. He also served for more than a decade on the Board of Directors of Altru Health System, ultimately becoming Board Chair and serving for many years as general counsel. His community leadership included service as Chair of the Grand Forks Area Chamber of Commerce and as a founding member of the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks & Region.

Outside of his profession, Darrell embraced life with enthusiasm. He taught himself to play guitar as a young teenager and remained an accomplished musician throughout his life. He loved to travel, enjoyed golf, and proudly participated four times in Ireland's West Coast Challenge on some of the world's most demanding links courses.

Darrell will be remembered for his wisdom, kindness, generosity, unwavering integrity, and genuine interest in others. His legacy lives on through the family, friends, colleagues, clients, and community organizations whose lives he touched.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Blanch Larson, his brother, Jerry Larson, and sister-in law Carole Larson and survived by wife, Kate Larson; his sister, Dianne (Paul) Brokke, sister-in laws, Sungyee Joh and Youngyee J. Waddell (John), and by many cousins, nieces, nephews, cherished friends, and colleagues whose lives were enriched by knowing him.

A Celebration of Darrell’s Life will be held between 1:00 pm to 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the North Dakota Museum of Art.

Read the full obituary here: https://www.grandforksherald.com/obituaries/obits/darrell-larson-gv6y5xcrhao7m2rbmtxt