Job Announcement: Assistant AG: Natural Resources and Native American Affairs

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL Position No: 125-28876 Position Title: Natural Resources and Native American Affairs General Counsel Salary Range: $81,000 - $120,000 per year. Closing Date: July 30, 2026 Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package Recruitment: Internal/External Location: 500 North 9th Street, Bismarck, ND Selecting Supervisor: Matthew Sagsveen, Director, Natural Resources and Native American Affairs Division View the complete job posting here: Download

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