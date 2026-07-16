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Job Announcement: Assistant AG: Natural Resources and Native American Affairs

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL

Position No: 125-28876

Position Title: Natural Resources and Native American Affairs General Counsel

Salary Range: $81,000 - $120,000 per year.

Closing Date: July 30, 2026

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: 500 North 9th Street, Bismarck, ND

Selecting Supervisor: Matthew Sagsveen, Director, Natural Resources and Native American Affairs Division

View the complete job posting here:  Download

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Job Announcement: Assistant AG: Natural Resources and Native American Affairs

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