Buchanan County U.S. Route 169 and Riverside Terrace now open

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Buchanan County U.S. Route 169 and Riverside Terrace is open following an intersection improvement project. Hoy Excavating, LLC working with the Department of Transportation, reopened the intersection to traffic Saturday afternoon, July 18.

The contractor will be working off the roadway through early August to finish driveway entrances and erosion control work. For project related information, visit https://www.modot.org/projects/us-route-169-intersection-improvements-buchanan.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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Project webpage

U.S. Route 169 Intersection Improvements in Buchanan | Missouri Department of Transportation