Transportation Commission awards three highway contracts in July

STATEWIDE, Wyo. – At its July regular business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded three contracts valued at approximately $7.6 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $4.3 million to Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a bridge replacement on County Road No. 660 beginning at mile marker 9.7 over the North Platte River in Carbon County. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2028.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $2 million to Casper-based Modern Electric Co. for traffic signal upgrades at various intersections along Wyoming Highway 89 and along Bear River Drive in the town of Evanston in Uinta County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.3 million to Gillette-based S & S Builders LLC for a bridge replacement on County Road No. 112 at the bridge over Donkey Creek Road in Crook County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2027.

The above projects are funded primarily by federal dollars.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder.