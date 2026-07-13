WYDOT District 4 expands seasonal paving operations into Johnson and Sheridan Counties

SHERIDAN, Wyo. Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) District 4 will begin seasonal paving operations in Johnson County on Monday, July 20, weather permitting. These essential repairs target roadway damage caused by winter frost, snow removal, and heavy traffic wear to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of the region's highways.

Paving operations are a critical component of WYDOT’s mission. Each year, district administrators and maintenance supervisors conduct rigorous inspections to identify road segments that require immediate attention. These segments are often those that fall outside the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) guidelines but require proactive maintenance to ensure motorist safety. District 4 maintenance crews dedicate approximately 20,000 man-hours every summer to maintaining surface conditions, addressing ruts, cracking, and heaving to extend the life of Wyoming’s infrastructure.

Seasonal paving will occur across several major corridors in Johnson and Sheridan Counties. On the interstate system, crews will be active on I-25 northbound near mile marker 276, as well as multiple segments of I-90. These include eastbound work between mile markers 47 and 47.3, 45 and 45.5, and 32.7 and 33.2, along with westbound operations between mile markers 20 and 20.5.

Highways and secondary routes will also see significant activity. Work is scheduled for US 87 between mile markers 27.8 and 28.2, US 14/16 near mile marker 53.6, and US 14 near mile markers 81.4 and 69.3. Additionally, crews will be staged on US 14A near mile marker 87.2. State routes included in this summer’s schedule are WYO 331 (mile markers 2.5–3), WYO 336 (mile markers 4.45–4.6), and WYO 345, with two work zones located between mile markers 18.6–19 and 1.2–2.

To complete these repairs, WYDOT crews will implement temporary lane closures and flagging operations to redirect traffic around work zones. While these work areas typically range from a few hundred feet to one mile in length, motorists should expect only minimal delays.

In the interest of worker safety, WYDOT reminds the public to strictly adhere to Wyoming’s "Move Over" law. When encountering stopped maintenance, construction, or utility vehicles on a multi-lane road, drivers are required to shift to the farthest lane away from the workers. On two-lane roads with speed limits of 45 mph or greater, motorists must slow down to at least 20 mph below the posted limit to provide a safe buffer. Failure to comply with these safety regulations can result in a $235 fine. Drivers are encouraged to stay alert, eliminate distractions, and provide crews with the necessary space to work safely.

A paving operation on U.S. 87 south of Sheridan College. WYDOT Photo.