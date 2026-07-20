Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission SCADA Phase 2

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission (PVSC) recently closed on a $10 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to modernize its monitoring and control systems as part of the second phase of a plantwide SCADA improvement project.

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems are used to monitor and control wastewater collection and treatment operations. Much of PVSC's existing SCADA infrastructure is nearing the end of its useful life, and some components sustained damage during Superstorm Sandy.

Because the commission qualifies under the New Jersey Water Bank's affordability criteria and the project implements combined sewer overflow (CSO) abatement measures, it is expected to receive $7 million in principal forgiveness at long-term closing, covering approximately 70% of the total project cost if awarded as anticipated. This would substantially reduce the financial burden on the community.

These improvements will help ensure the continued safe and effective treatment of wastewater while supporting compliance with environmental regulations that protect New Jersey's waterways.

The project will upgrade critical equipment and communications systems, providing PVSC with a more reliable and efficient way to monitor and manage wastewater treatment processes and line operations. The improvements are guided by PVSC's comprehensive SCADA Master Plan, which was developed to support long-term operational goals and improve system performance.

Once completed, the upgraded SCADA system will help ensure the continued reliable treatment of wastewater, improve operational efficiency, and support PVSC's compliance with New Jersey Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NJPDES) permit requirements.