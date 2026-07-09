Hightstown Borough Drinking Water Improvements

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Borough of Hightstown recently closed on a $757,000 loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace the existing six-inch water main along the entire length of Maxwell Avenue. The project includes the replacement of all water service connections and fire hydrants within the project area.

Because the township qualifies under the New Jersey Water Bank's affordability criteria and the project advances important clean water objectives, it is expected to receive principal forgiveness equal to the full loan amount at long-term closing, if awarded as anticipated. This would substantially reduce the financial burden on the community.

Water services will be replaced between the water main and the curb valve. If a lead service line is encountered, the service will be replaced all the way to the structure in accordance with DEP Lead Service rules. Lead service lines can pose a serious public health risk when lead enters drinking water through corrosion. Replacing these lines helps to reduce potential lead exposure, ensure reliable water service, and maintain high water quality for residents.