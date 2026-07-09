Egg Harbor City Stormwater Infrastructure Upgrades

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Egg Harbor City recently closed on a $3,043,871 loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to fund critical stormwater infrastructure improvements throughout the city. The project will restore and upgrade infrastructure along various roadways, including stormwater inlets, pipes, manholes, and accessibility ramps.

Many of the city's existing stormwater facilities were installed decades ago and no longer meet current performance and environmental standards. A key driver of the project is the replacement of older curb inlets that are not compliant with Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) regulations. MS4 requirements are designed to reduce the amount of pollutants, debris, and sediment entering local waterways through stormwater runoff.

Because Egg Harbor City qualifies under the New Jersey Water Bank's affordability criteria and the project advances important clean water objectives, the city is expected to receive an estimated $3 Million in principal forgiveness at long-term closing. This amounts to approximately 99% of the total project cost, substantially reducing the financial burden on the community.

In addition to replacing outdated inlets, the project will address aging and deteriorated infrastructure components that have reached the end of their useful life or are no longer functioning adequately. These improvements will enhance the city's ability to manage stormwater, reduce localized flooding, improve roadway safety, and help protect nearby rivers, streams, and wetlands from stormwater pollution.