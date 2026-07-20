Funding available for nature-based climate solutions

Grant applications now open for soil health, sustainable agriculture, and green infrastructure projects

To receive this information in another language, contact Emily Sandoval at esandoval@bouldercounty.gov

Key Points

Three Boulder County climate grant programs are now accepting applications.

The grant programs will provide up to $600,000 total to support nature-based climate solutions.

Projects will improve soil health, provide fresh food, and cool urban areas.

Boulder County, CO — Three Boulder County grant programs to support nature-based climate solutions are now accepting applications: the Soil Health Initiative, Grey to Green Fund, and Sustainable Food and Agriculture Fund. These programs will help local organizations and food producers implement projects that improve soil health, enhance urban green spaces, and strengthen the local food system.

“Our communities are already feeling the effects of climate change,” said Commissioner Marta Loachamin. “Boulder County invests in nature-based solutions because they both reduce our emissions and build collective resilience. Through these three grants, Boulder County partners with leaders advancing creative solutions to the climate crisis.”

Soil Health Initiative

The $400,000 Soil Health Initiative supports farmers and ranchers who choose to improve soil health and promote a local, sustainable, and resilient food system. Projects must align with USDA soil health principles, such as minimizing soil disturbance, maximizing soil cover, increasing plant diversity, and incorporating livestock. Boulder County will accept applications from farmers and ranchers working on private lands until the application closes on Aug. 24.

Learn more about the Soil Health Initiative, previous grantees, and sustainable farming practices on Boulder County’s website.

Grey to Green Fund

The $150,000 Grey to Green Fund will support projects that replace “grey” features, like parking lots and pavement, to “green” features, like rain gardens and micro-forests. Awards will range from $20,000 to $50,000.

Urban areas in the county face unique climate risks like extreme heat, flash flooding, and less variety of plants and animals. The Grey to Green Fund helps communities replace paved areas with natural features, making cities healthier and more livable.

The Grey to Green Fund online application will close on Aug. 31. Funding is available to municipalities, businesses, HOAs, non-profit organizations, and schools.

Sustainable Food and Agriculture Fund

The $50,000 Sustainable Food and Agriculture Fund supports Boulder County organizations making Boulder County’s food system more sustainable. Any registered business, official non-profit organization, or government entity can apply for funding. Grants will range from $10,000 to $25,000. The application closes on Aug. 24.

About the Sustainability Tax

In 2019, Boulder County voters approved a 15-year extension of the Sustainability Tax, a 0.125% sales and use tax that funds local sustainability initiatives through 2034.

Partnership with Zero Foodprint

Boulder County restaurants and food businesses are key allies in the Soil Health Initiative, contributing up to $100,000 in grants through Boulder County’s non-profit partner, Zero Foodprint (ZFP). ZFP works with local businesses to fund regenerative farming practices. By adding just a few cents to each purchase, customers at participating businesses directly support projects like cover cropping, compost application, and reduced tillage—practices that enhance soil health, water retention, and climate resilience. Participating ZFP businesses businesses and donors have contributed over $233,000 for healthy soil projects over the past two years.

Mission of the Office of Sustainability, Climate Action & Resilience

Our mission is to advance policies and programs that conserve resources, protect the environment, and safeguard our climate in order to build a sustainable, just, and resilient community.

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