Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Invites Community to National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 4
Boulder County, Colo. - On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office will join communities across the county for National Night Out, an annual celebration that brings neighbors and first responders together to strengthen safety, trust, and connection.
This year’s events will feature hands‑on activities for kids, opportunities to explore emergency vehicles, safety demonstrations, free food, and chances to meet the deputies, firefighters, search and rescue teams, K9 teams, and community partners who serve Boulder County every day.
All the events are free, family‑friendly, and open to everyone.
Lyons: Bohn Park, 199 2nd Ave., Lyons
Niwot: Whistle Stop Park, 1st Avenue and Murray Street, Niwot
San Lazaro Park Properties: 5505 Valmont Road, Boulder
Superior: Community Park, 1350 Coalton Road, Superior
National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that promotes police‑community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, helping make communities safer and more connected.
National Night Out in Lyons
National Night Out in Superior
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