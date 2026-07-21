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CONNECT • ENGAGE • VOTE

For Immediate Release

July 20, 2026

View as a webpage

Media ContactMircalla Wozniak, 333-413-7766

mwozniak@bouldercounty.gov

Official Results for 2026 Statewide Primary Election Posted following successful Risk-Limiting Audit

Bipartisan teams successfully completed the Boulder County portion of the statewide Risk-Limiting Audit with zero discrepancies.

The 2026 Primary Election is now certified, and the final official results are now available at BoulderCountyVotes.gov.

Boulder County, CO – The final official results from Boulder County’s 2026 Statewide Primary Election are now available at BoulderCountyVotes.gov. Turnout by party is the following:

Accepted Ballots Cast by Registered Voter

Registered Voters

Turnout Percentage

Democratic Party

49,931

88,124

56.7%

Republican Party

8,803

23,187

38.0%

Unaffiliated Voters

41,509

117,226

35.4%

Libertarian Voters

172

1,598

10.8%

Unity Voters

8

111

7.2%

Total*

100,423

230,246

*Turnout includes a very small number of non-county residents who cast statewide ballots. Statewide ballots are now counted in the county they are cast (previously, they were sent back to the county where the voter resides).

The final official results include the Statement of Votes, a document that shows precinct-by-precinct results for each contest. The Statement of Votes will be forwarded to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office as part of the election closeout process.

Elections staff and the party appointed Audit Board, composed of three republican representatives and three democratic representatives, successfully completed the Boulder County portion of the statewide risk-limiting audit (July 14).

This is a post-election test that provides citizens with evidence that election results tabulated by our voting system reflect the actual votes cast by voters. The process reviews how a ballot’s votes were captured at the time it was processed by our voting system by comparing the actual physical ballots with their digital tallies captured at the time of processing. To perform the audit, the Secretary of State’s office assigns a random sampling of the exact ballots you must review out of all the ballots cast in an election. For this Primary Election, Boulder County Elections was assigned 289 ballots to audit. The number of ballots audited and the contest is determined by the Secretary of State and is determined by the closeness of contests and voter turnout.

Elections staff also completed the reconciliation process. This process provides the evidence for the Canvass Board to certify that the number of votes counted is equal to or less than the number of ballots cast and that the number of ballots cast is equal to or less than the number of eligible voters. The Reconciliation Report is also available online.

This year’s Canvass Board consisted of Boulder County Clerk Molly Fitzpatrick and party representatives from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. Catherine Sargent represented the Democratic Party. David Brown represented the Republican Party. To certify the election, the majority of the Canvass Board must vote to certify.

Monday afternoon via a remote conference, the majority of the Canvass Board certified the election results. Brown representing the Republican party, declined to sign the documentation originally providing no reasoning. However, when asked why he declined, he stated his reasons had more to do with statewide election policies and issues he had with the Secretary of State.

These objections are outside the scope of the duty of the Canvass Board. His decision not to sign does not impact the certification. The canvass documents, audit documentation, and the Statement of Votes are available at www.BoulderCountyVotes.gov, under current election results.