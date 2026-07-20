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Early In-Person Voting Begins for 2026 Primary Election

For Immediate Release

Monday, July 20, 2026

Contact

Strategic Communications

316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Sedgwick County residents who are eligible to vote in the 2026 Primary Election can cast ballots in person beginning Monday, July 20.

Early in-person voting is available at three convenient locations across Wichita:

·         Sedgwick County Election Office — 3639 N. Comotara St.

o   Monday-Friday, July 20-31, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m.-noon

·         Advanced Learning Library — 711 W. 2nd St. N. & Sedgwick County Extension Office — 7001 W. 21st St. N.

o   Monday-Friday, July 20-31, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Satellite in-person voting will be available at 17 locations across seven cities in Sedgwick County at the following times:

·         Tuesday, July 28-Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

·         Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Due to the Election Office’s relocation to 3639 N. Comotara St., there is no longer voting available at the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse.

Informational numbers regarding mail ballots and early in-person turnout are updated regularly on the 2026 Primary Election Dashboard.

To view a sample ballot, a calendar of important dates and other information, visit Election Office | Sedgwick County, Kansas.

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Early In-Person Voting Begins for 2026 Primary Election

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