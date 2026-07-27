Satellite Locations Open for Early In-Person Voting July 28
For Immediate Release
Monday, July 27, 2026
Contact
Strategic Communications
316-660-9370
(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Early in-person voting at satellite locations opens to registered voters in Sedgwick County beginning Tuesday, July 28, for the 2026 Primary Election.
Satellite in-person voting will be available at 17 locations across seven cities in Sedgwick County at the following times:
- Tuesday, July 28-Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The following locations are designated satellite voting locations available to all registered voters in Sedgwick County:
- Eastminster Presbyterian Church — 1958 N. Webb Rd. - Wichita
- Evangel Presbyterian Church — 1545 S. 135th St. W. - Wichita
- Grace Presbyterian Church — 5002 E. Douglas Ave. - Wichita
- Machinist Building — 3830 S. Meridian Ave. - Wichita
- Vernon Methodist Church — 5701 E. Mt. Vernon St. - Wichita
- Northside Church of Christ — 4545 N. Meridian Ave. - Wichita
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church — 2727 E. 25th St. N. - Wichita
- Reformation Lutheran Church — 7601 E. 13th St. N. - Wichita
- Andrew's Lutheran Church — 2555 Hyacinth Ln. - Wichita
- Woodland Lakes Community Church — 770 S. Greenwich Rd. - Wichita
- Bel Aire City Building — 7651 E. Central Park Ave. - Bel Aire
- Derby Public Library — 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd. - Derby
- Woodlawn United Methodist — 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. - Derby
- Goddard District Conference Center — 315 S. Main St. - Goddard
- Haysville Community Library — 210 Hays Ave. - Haysville
- Park City Senior Center — 1811 Stuart Dr. - Park City
- Valley Center Community Building — 314 E. Clay St. - Valley Center
Early in-person voting continues at three locations in Wichita:
- Sedgwick County Election Office — 3639 N. Comotara St.
- Monday-Friday, July 20-31, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m.-noon
- Advanced Learning Library — 711 W. 2nd N. & Sedgwick County Extension Office — 7001 W. 21st St. N.
- Monday-Friday, July 20-31, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Due to the Election Office’s relocation to 3639 N. Comotara St., there is no longer voting available at the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse.
Informational numbers regarding mail ballots and early in-person turnout are updated regularly on the 2026 Primary Election Dashboard.
To learn more information, including a simple ballot and calendar of important dates, visit Election Office | Sedgwick County, Kansas.
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