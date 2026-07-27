Satellite Locations Open for Early In-Person Voting July 28

For Immediate Release Monday, July 27, 2026 Contact Strategic Communications 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Early in-person voting at satellite locations opens to registered voters in Sedgwick County beginning Tuesday, July 28, for the 2026 Primary Election.

Satellite in-person voting will be available at 17 locations across seven cities in Sedgwick County at the following times:

Tuesday, July 28-Friday, July 31 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The following locations are designated satellite voting locations available to all registered voters in Sedgwick County:

Eastminster Presbyterian Church — 1958 N. Webb Rd. - Wichita

Evangel Presbyterian Church — 1545 S. 135th St. W. - Wichita

Grace Presbyterian Church — 5002 E. Douglas Ave. - Wichita

Machinist Building — 3830 S. Meridian Ave. - Wichita

Vernon Methodist Church — 5701 E. Mt. Vernon St. - Wichita

Northside Church of Christ — 4545 N. Meridian Ave. - Wichita

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church — 2727 E. 25th St. N. - Wichita

Reformation Lutheran Church — 7601 E. 13th St. N. - Wichita

Andrew's Lutheran Church — 2555 Hyacinth Ln. - Wichita

Woodland Lakes Community Church — 770 S. Greenwich Rd. - Wichita

Bel Aire City Building — 7651 E. Central Park Ave. - Bel Aire

Derby Public Library — 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd. - Derby

Woodlawn United Methodist — 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. - Derby

Goddard District Conference Center — 315 S. Main St. - Goddard

Haysville Community Library — 210 Hays Ave. - Haysville

Park City Senior Center — 1811 Stuart Dr. - Park City

Valley Center Community Building — 314 E. Clay St. - Valley Center

Early in-person voting continues at three locations in Wichita:

Sedgwick County Election Office — 3639 N. Comotara St. Monday-Friday, July 20-31, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m.-noon

Advanced Learning Library — 711 W. 2 nd N. & Sedgwick County Extension Office — 7001 W. 21 st St. N. Monday-Friday, July 20-31, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

N. & Sedgwick County Extension Office — 7001 W. 21 St. N.

Due to the Election Office’s relocation to 3639 N. Comotara St., there is no longer voting available at the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse.

Informational numbers regarding mail ballots and early in-person turnout are updated regularly on the 2026 Primary Election Dashboard.