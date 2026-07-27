Media Advisory: Sedgwick County Corrections to hold Drug Court Graduation

For Media Personnel Monday, July 27, 2026 Contact Strategic Communications 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections (SCDOC) will recognize 25 graduates of the Drug Court Program, an initiative that helps offenders conquer addiction and live crime-free.

What: Sedgwick County Drug Court Graduation

When: Tuesday, July 28, at 3 p.m.

Where: Sedgwick County Courthouse Jury Room, 525 N. Main

Who: Norvett Jacques, SCDOC Intensive Supervision Officer III

More information about the program’s impact can be found in this recap video from the 2024 ceremony.

Since Sedgwick County started its Drug Court in 2008, the program has reduced drug use and crime significantly in our community. The Drug Court concept began in Florida in 1989, with the State of Kansas now hosting 14 Drug Courts that treat offenders who are on probation because of criminal behavior resulting from a substance use disorder.

Media questions at the ceremony can be directed to SCDOC Communications Coordinator Broderick Steed at 316-660-1644.