Sedgwick County Celebrates 25 Drug Court Program Graduates

For Immediate Release Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Contact Strategic Communications 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections (SCDOC) celebrated 25 graduates from the Sedgwick County Drug Court Program on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The program assists offenders in overcoming substance-use disorders and living productive, crime-free lives. Families, friends, program staff and county supporters celebrated as participants received certificates and coins signifying their successful completion of the intensive 18- to 24-month treatment court program.

“Completing Drug Court is a significant achievement in an offender’s journey,” says Norvett Jacques, SCDOC Intensive Supervision Officer. “The road to completing this program involves a rigorous process of supervision, treatment and ongoing court appearances. Participants also manage work, family, paying restitution and working to repair the harm caused by their criminal behavior, leading to positive outcomes that better our community and a path that leads to decreased recidivism.”

The Drug Court concept began in Florida in 1989, and the State of Kansas has 14 Drug Courts that treat offenders who are on probation because of criminal behavior resulting from a substance use disorder. Since Sedgwick County started its Drug Court in 2008, the program has proven effective in reducing drug use and criminal behavior significantly in our community. More than 450 participants have completed the program, which is a collaboration between the SCDOC, the 18th Judicial District Court, the Office of the District Attorney, Sedgwick County COMCARE, HP Defense and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.