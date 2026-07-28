The Symbol Awards 2026 winners have been announced

Symbol Awards 2026 Winners

Symbol Awards is proud to unveil the winners from its 2026 edition, which saw entries from all over the world.

The 2026 edition brought an extraordinary range of entries — bold ideas, rigorous craft, and a refusal to settle for good enough.” — Ovanes Ovanessian, co-founder of Symbol Awards

BARCELONA, CATALONIA , SPAIN, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbol Awards, which recognize excellence in creative communication, as well as outstanding achievements in sustainability and purpose-driven innovation, have unveiled the winners in its 2026 edition. The much-anticipated announcement concludes another remarkable year for the awards.

- fischerAppelt is this year's most-decorated agency by a considerable margin, with 38 awards including 2 platinum and 15 gold, followed by MUSE with 8 awards, and IMAGINATION with 6 awards.

- On the entry leaderboard, Maqbool Fida Husain Museum Opening claimed the top spot with 16 awards, including 1 platinum and 11 gold. Polo AlMarsa Qatar 2025 follows with 8 awards, while New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) rounds out the top three with 7 awards.

- Individuals claimed 17 awards across the board, with Ahmed Alammary, Chief Creative Officer at MDLBEAST, taking home 2 gold awards — among the strongest individual results this edition.

- Companies, government institutions, nonprofits, and an educational organization all feature in this year's winner list, across every award tier.

- Qatar leads the rankings this edition with 31 awards, including 2 platinum and 15 gold, while Saudi Arabia follows with 11 awards, including 2 gold. The United Kingdom and China both make a strong showing, with 6 awards each.

"Every edition of Symbol Awards, we're reminded why this work matters. The 2026 edition brought an extraordinary range of entries — bold ideas, rigorous craft, and a refusal to settle for good enough. Recognizing work like this isn't just about celebrating achievement; it's about raising the standard for what creative excellence looks like. That's what Symbol Awards has always been for." Ovanes Ovanessian, co-founder of Symbol Awards

The full list of winners is available here.

About Symbol Awards

Symbol Awards stand as the global benchmark for business excellence, honoring the organizations, teams, and leaders setting new standards across industries worldwide. Winning a Symbol award is more than recognition — it’s a mark of distinction that sets companies and individuals apart on the global stage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.