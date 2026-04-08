The Symbol Powerlist celebrates the 100 most influential people in business for 2026

The annual Symbol Powerlist recognizes the 100 most influential people in business, as determined by the global business community.

“The Symbol Powerlist honors the people who shape the future of business — the visionaries, innovators, and leaders driving change across industries worldwide.” — Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Symbol Awards.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbol Awards, the awards that recognize global business excellence, have unveiled the 100 most influential people in business for 2026. The annual Symbol Powerlist is determined entirely by the business community through open nominations and voting.

- Some 2500 individuals from 80+ countries were nominated for the 2026 Symbol Powerlist of the 100 most influential people in business.

- The top 3 countries represented in the powerlist include the US with 25 individuals, followed by the UK with 13, and Australia with 8. Spain and Brazil share the top 4 spot with 6 each, while India rounds out the top 5 with 5 representatives on the list.

- Some of the most notable brands and organizations whose employees made the list include L'Oréal, Diageo, Volkswagen, Ogilvy, VML, Adobe, McCann, Deloitte, DDB, Cvent, and Sodexo.

In addition to the main top 100 powerlist, Symbol Awards is also announcing several powerlist subsets that recognize the most influential individuals by expertise, including:

- The 100 most influential people in creative communication

- The 100 most influential people in customer excellence

- The 100 most influential people in employer branding

- The 100 most influential business innovators

- The 100 most influential sustainability and impact leaders

- The 100 most influential business leaders

“The Symbol Powerlist honors the people who shape the future of business — the visionaries, innovators, and leaders driving change across industries worldwide. Shaped entirely by the business community, it is a true celebration of those whose bold thinking and relentless drive inspire teams and organizations and move industries forward. This year, we also highlight expertise to showcase the remarkable impact of business leaders across every sector and industry,” comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Symbol Awards.

The Symbol Powerlist for 2026 is available here.

About Symbol Awards

Symbol Awards stand as the global benchmark for business excellence, honoring the organizations, teams, and leaders setting new standards across industries worldwide. Winning a Symbol award is more than recognition — it’s a mark of distinction that sets companies and individuals apart on the global stage.

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