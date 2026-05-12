Eventex Awards 2026 winners have been announced

Eventex Awards 2026 Winners Announced

Eventex Awards is proud to unveil the winners from its 16th edition, which saw a record 1405 entries.

Witnessing groundbreaking work from every corner of the globe, crafted by professionals who refuse to stand still, is what keeps driving us forward.” — Ovanes Ovanessian, co-founder of Eventex Awards.

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventex Awards, the world’s #1 awards for events and experience marketing, has unveiled the winners in its 16th edition. The much-anticipated announcement concludes another remarkable edition, which saw a record-breaking 1405 entries from as many as 58 countries.

For yet another year, the United States has emerged as the nation to land the most awards, boasting as many as 101 trophies. Qatar and Poland follow, sharing second place with 73 awards each — a landmark result for both countries. Other notable winner statistics include:

- Poland is the country with the most platinum awards, as many as 5, followed by Austria with 4, while Qatar, Spain, and the UK each have 2 platinum awards.

- The UAE is in the lead with the most gold awards, scoring as many as 29, with Qatar taking the number 2 spot with 27 gold awards, and China rounding out the top 3 with 22 gold awards.

- fischerAppelt is this edition’s biggest award-winning agency with 59 awards (including 1 platinum and 26 gold), followed by WINK with 31. Stargate Group Werbeagentur rounds out the top 3 with 28 awards.

- Major represented brands among winning entries include Netflix, Samsung, lululemon, FIFA, Dell, McDonald’s, AUDI, Google, TikTok, and L’Oréal.

This edition also introduced the Grand Prix — the highest distinction in Eventex Awards, reserved for entries that demonstrate exceptional creativity and impact. Only 5 entries earned this recognition in 2026.

"The 16th edition of Eventex Awards brought a record number of entries — and with them, proof that the events industry's creative ambition has no ceiling. Witnessing groundbreaking work from every corner of the globe, crafted by professionals who refuse to stand still, is what keeps driving us forward. Every edition, we think we've seen it all. Every edition, we're wrong — and we couldn't be happier about it. On behalf of the entire Eventex team — and personally — congratulations to every single winner."

The full list of winners is available here.

About Eventex Awards

Founded in 2009 to celebrate creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in the industry, today Eventex Awards is the most esteemed international awards in the world of events and experiential marketing. Every year, the awards highlight the best events, brand experiences, tech, suppliers, and venues from the world of events.

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