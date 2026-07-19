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Press Release – State of Emergency

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED

Due to extensive storm damage from winds damaging trees and power infrastructure the Town and Village of Hancock are under a State of Emergency. Supervisor Jerry Vernold and Mayor Shuan Shannon have declared States of Emergency for the Town and Village including an order for No Unnecessary Travel.

The orders are in place until further notice. This is a hazardous situation where public safety is first and foremost. Please give first responders, road crews and the power company the space and time they need to clear the roads and restore infrastructure. Do not drive through flooded roadways and be cautious of downed power lines. Call 911 if you have an emergency in your area and let the appropriate personnel address the situation to protect yourself.

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Press Release – State of Emergency

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