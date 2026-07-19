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Press Release – State of Emergency Lifted

STATE OF EMERGENCY LIFTED

By order of Mayor Shuan Shannon the Village of Hancock State of Emergency has been lifted. Town of Hancock Supervisor Jerry Vernold has continued the State of Emergency for the township due to extensive tree damage and downed power lines making travel difficult.

Within the Village of Hancock travel may commence, however, officials are asking for caution as you travel around the Village. There remain several areas where there is damage and crews continue to work to restore access and power while working with officials to assess the damage across the Town as a result of the storms.

Throughout the Hancock region crews have worked through the night to clear roads, restore access and assist residents where damage is evident. In the emergency areas please be cautious around downed trees, debris areas and damaged structures. DO NOT approach any downed power lines and report any damage you come across that is not already being attended to.

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Press Release – State of Emergency Lifted

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