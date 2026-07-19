Press Release – Travel Advisory

TRAVEL ADVISORY Due to extensive storm damage from winds and heavy rain the Town of Colchester has issued a travel advisory. Downed trees and powerlines may pose a threat to travel at this time. Do not drive through flooded roadways and be cautious of downed power lines. Call 911 if you have an emergency in your area and let the appropriate personnel address the situation to protect yourself.

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