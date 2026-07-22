Press Release – Decker Advertising

July 22, 2026 In the ongoing dispute with Decker Advertising, Delaware County has received a decision from US District Court Judge Nardacci of Albany. The Judge has denied the effort by Decker Advertising on behalf of the newspaper to impose liability on the County for a claimed first amendment violation for cancelling their status as the newspaper of record. The County disputes the plaintiff’s allegations and claims. The Judge has ruled the case must proceed to trial on all issues including all the County’s defenses. The County will vigorously defend at trial and looks forward to a successful result. ###

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