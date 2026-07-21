Geordie Now Available Through GuidePoint Security

New collaboration gives GuidePoint customers access to purpose-built AI agent security and governance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geordie AI , the AI Agent Security and Governance Platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with GuidePoint Security , the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions that minimize risk.As AI agents become more deeply embedded across the enterprise, security teams are looking for new ways to understand, govern, and secure them without slowing adoption. Through this partnership, GuidePoint customers can access Geordie to discover AI agents across their environments, understand what they can access, observe how they behave, and enforce governance policies that enable organizations to adopt AI agents with confidence."GuidePoint has a long track record of helping customers navigate emerging security challenges. As AI agents become integral to enterprise operations, helping organizations secure and govern them is a natural extension of that mission," said Courtney Broadwell, Vice President of Channel at Geordie. "Partnering with GuidePoint reflects what we're hearing across the market. Security teams want purpose-built security and governance that give them the confidence to support AI agent adoption at the pace their businesses demand."Through the partnership, GuidePoint customers can access Beam, Geordie's remediation engine. Beam operates through the agent's own harness , the operational infrastructure that runs alongside most production agents. It combines context engineering with deterministic policy enforcement to shape agent behavior in real time, enabling organizations to automate security and governance while maintaining performance."Enterprises are already running AI agents in production, and what they need most is a clear path to governing them as adoption spreads across the business," said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Partnerships at GuidePoint. "That's exactly the kind of challenge we help our clients navigate, working alongside partners like Geordie to make sure security teams can keep pace as the business moves faster."The partnership builds on Geordie's continued momentum following its recent $30 million Series A led by Balderton Capital, the appointment of Courtney Broadwell as Vice President of Channel to lead the company's global partner strategy and ecosystem, and 50× ARR growth during the first six months of 2026.To learn more about Geordie, visit: https://www.geordie.ai/ About Geordie AISecurity teams want to enable faster adoption of AI agents as they quickly become critical infrastructure, but the current security stack offers only partial visibility and gateway approaches introduce latency at scale. Geordie is the AI Agent Security and Governance Platform built for how agents actually operate, allowing organizations to adopt agents with informed confidence, through discovering every agent, mapping what each is connected to, observing how it behaves, and steering it away from risky actions. Trusted by security and AI teams at the world's most forward-thinking organizations.

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