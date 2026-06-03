Geordie Appoints Courtney Broadwell as Vice President of Channel to Fuel Partner Ecosystem Growth for AI Agent Security

Veteran cybersecurity channel leader joins following the company’s rapid growth and recent $30 million Series A fundraise

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geordie AI , the purpose-built security and governance platform for AI agents, today announced the appointment of Courtney Broadwell as Vice President of Channel. Broadwell will lead the company's global channel strategy and partner ecosystem as enterprises increasingly seek the visibility, governance, and security controls required to deploy AI agents safely at scale.Broadwell brings more than 15 years of channel and partner ecosystem experience to Geordie. Most recently, she was a founding leader of the partner organization at Cyera, where she helped establish the company's partner ecosystem from the ground up. Before that, she spent eight years at Snyk helping build the company's channel and cloud partnership programs as it scaled into a category leader.Her appointment comes as Geordie expands its senior leadership team in the U.S. following a recent $30 million Series A led by Balderton Capital and 1300% ARR growth in the first five months of 2026.“Trust is the foundation of security, and the channel is how trust scales. From day one, we've been committed to partnering closely with the channel to help our customers discover, govern, and secure AI agents,” said Henry Comfort, CEO and co-founder of Geordie. "Courtney has spent her career building those ecosystems, and her leadership will help us deepen our relationships with partners, support our customers' success, and accelerate the adoption of AI.”As Vice President of Channel, Broadwell will lead Geordie's strategy across channel partners, system integrators, cloud providers, and technology alliances. Her focus will be on building a partner ecosystem that helps enterprises securely operationalize AI agents through integrated solutions while creating new opportunities for partners to develop services and expertise in one of cybersecurity's fastest-growing categories."The channel has a unique opportunity to help define how enterprises secure and govern AI agents," said Courtney Broadwell, Vice President of Channel at Geordie. "Our goal is not simply to create another product for partners to resell. We want to help partners build meaningful practices and entirely new service revenue streams around agentic AI security. Organizations that invest early in understanding and securing AI agents will be best positioned as adoption scales across the enterprise, and we intend to build that future alongside our partners."The appointment reflects Geordie's broader commitment to building a partner-first ecosystem around the emerging agentic AI security market. In the near term, the company will focus on deepening the momentum with the partner ecosystem to help partners capitalize on the growing demand for agentic AI security. Establishing Geordie as the anchor security provider across the ecosystem is a natural next step given the company’s traction in the market.About GeordieTake control of AI agent uncertainty with layered, deterministic protection across every autonomous decision, toolchain and workflow. Geordie is the purpose-built AI Agent Security and Governance Platform with defense in depth centered on a complete understanding of AI agent risk. Today, Geordie is trusted to enable new competitive advantages at the most forward-thinking organizations in the world. To learn more about Geordie, visit: https://www.geordie.ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.