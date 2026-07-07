Geordie Recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner in 'Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Software Security' Report

The company’s unique approach to securing and governing AI agents drives 50× ARR growth in the first six months of 2026

Geordie’s approach stood out because it gave us visibility close to where agent activity happens, without forcing us into a more complex gateway-based model.” — Sushil Dora, Associate Director of Cybersecurity at OakNorth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geordie was named a Cool Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Software Security report, marking continued validation of the need for security and governance to enable security teams to meet the daily pressure to adopt AI agents at scale. Geordie’s Beam capability was called out specifically in the report for its ability to proactively influence agent behavior. This is an approach that Geordie has pioneered so security teams can support the pace of adoption the business requires, as AI agents evolve into critical enterprise infrastructure.Gartner's published criteria recognize vendors it considers innovative, impactful, and intriguing in their market.“Being named as a Gartner Cool Vendor is important industry validation of how quickly security and governance for AI agents is moving up the priority list for security teams,” said Henry Comfort, co-founder and CEO of Geordie. “Geordie's approach is purpose-built for the realities of agent architectures, leveraging context engineering to secure how they actually work without introducing latency, giving security teams the confidence to support agent adoption at the pace and scale the business needs."Beam, Geordie's remediation engine, works through the agent's own harness , the operational infrastructure that runs alongside most production agents. By combining context engineering with deterministic policy enforcement, Beam shapes agent behavior at the moment a decision is made, enabling teams to prioritize performance while automating security and governance.Today’s tool stack doesn’t allow for visibility or control at scale. With AI agents, behavioral risk compounds across context, decisions, tool calls, and memory over time. The existing stack makes it difficult for security teams to have the visibility and governance required to understand how an agent behaves, or to shape what it does, because these tools provide only partial visibility into how AI agents operate. Identity tells you what an agent is permitted to do, but not what it is doing with that permission. Endpoint and network tooling can see execution and traffic, but not how an agent reached a decision or what context it carried into the next step.While gateway approaches represent a logical first step, in practice they create latency at scale, especially in the high-frequency, long-horizon workloads where agents deliver the most value across enterprises.In contrast, Geordie’s approach is built around the agent itself, so security teams can see not only what an agent can reach, but what it is actually doing as decisions and tool calls unfold.“One of the key challenges for us was how to secure agentic AI in a practical and scalable way,” said Sushil Dora, Associate Director of Cybersecurity at OakNorth. “Geordie’s endpoint-based approach stood out because it gave us visibility close to where agent activity happens, without forcing us into a more complex gateway-based model. It gave us the balance of visibility, governance, and architectural simplicity.”The Gartner Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Software Security recognition follows a period of significant momentum for Geordie, including a $30 million Series A led by Balderton Capital, winning the 2026 RSAC Innovation Sandbox, being named to the 2026 CB Insights AI 100, and growing ARR 50× during the first six months of 2026.To learn more about Geordie, visit: https://www.geordie.ai/ About Geordie AISecurity teams are under pressure to adopt AI agents that are quickly becoming critical infrastructure, yet the current security stack offers partial visibility and gateway approaches introduce latency at scale. Geordie is the AI Agent Security and Governance Platform built for how agents actually operate, allowing organizations to adopt agents with informed confidence, through discovering every agent, mapping what each is connected to, observing how it behaves, and steering it away from risky actions. Trusted by security and AI teams at the world's most forward-thinking organizations.Report citation: Gartner, Coolest Vendor Innovations in AI Software Security, Aaron Lord, Meghan Hollis, Manjunath Bhat, 1 July 2026GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and COOL VENDORS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.