Influential Women Features Jill Knutson: Senior Consultant/Analyst at CGI

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Payroll Professional Brings Nearly Four Decades of Payroll Expertise Across Government, Healthcare, and Corporate OperationsDallas, Texas – Jill Knutson is a Senior Consultant/Analyst at CGI whose career reflects nearly four decades of expertise in payroll operations, compliance, system implementation, and workforce development. With extensive experience across healthcare, corporate, and government environments, she has built a reputation as a trusted payroll professional who combines technical knowledge, attention to detail, and a passion for helping organizations create efficient, compliant, and people-focused payroll systems.In her current role at CGI, Jill supports a government payroll project focused on ensuring accurate and standardized payroll operations within the public sector. Her responsibilities include payroll compliance and law, system implementation, garnishments, and training. Through her work, she helps guide stakeholders through complex regulatory requirements and technology changes while ensuring payroll processes remain accurate, secure, and aligned with organizational needs.Jill’s ability to bridge technical systems, regulatory requirements, and human interaction has been a defining element of her career. Her work requires strong analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate complex payroll concepts clearly to a wide range of stakeholders.Before joining CGI, Jill developed extensive experience managing payroll operations in large-scale healthcare and corporate environments. Her previous roles include serving as a Payroll Consultant with PayTech and holding payroll leadership positions with HCA, where she oversaw multi-state payroll operations across hospitals and healthcare systems. Throughout her career, she has managed payroll processes for thousands of employees, developed standardized procedures, supported compliance initiatives, and trained teams on enterprise payroll platforms, including Kronos, UKG, and other workforce management systems.Jill’s academic background includes studies in marketing from the University of Wyoming, and she holds the Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) credential, which she has maintained for more than 25 years. Since earning her certification, she has continued expanding her expertise in payroll legislation, operational efficiency, system improvements, and employee education.Her professional journey into payroll began unexpectedly. Jill was originally hired by a skilled nursing facility in San Diego to bill Medicaid. During her second week with the organization, an office manager overheard her mention that she had taken accounting classes and recognized her potential. Shortly afterward, Jill was invited to learn payroll, beginning a career path that would ultimately span decades.From payroll, Jill expanded her responsibilities into accounts payable and began posting transactions in the general ledger. At the time, accounting processes were still largely manual, and the general ledger book was approximately six inches thick. Those early experiences helped establish the foundation for her understanding of financial processes, accuracy, and operational structure.Jill believes her career growth was shaped by the opportunities she received and the individuals who recognized her ability to understand complex processes, lead teams, and train others effectively. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated an ability to adapt, learn new systems, and take on increasing levels of responsibility.In 2000, when the American Payroll Association began offering professional certifications, Jill pursued and earned her CPP designation. Maintaining that certification for more than 25 years reflects her dedication to continuous learning and professional excellence. Over the years, she has supported payroll operations across multiple states, including Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Kansas, providing leadership for healthcare payroll environments involving both employees and physicians.One of the most rewarding aspects of payroll for Jill has been training and developing others. During her time living in Denver and working for HCA, she provided extensive hospital-based training on Kronos systems and helped employees understand payroll processes and workforce management tools. She also created policies related to on-call and callback procedures that were adopted across multiple hospitals.Jill’s passion for training extends beyond technical instruction. She believes education, communication, and mentorship are essential components of successful payroll operations. By helping others understand systems and processes, she has contributed to stronger teams and more effective organizations.She attributes much of her success to being a logical thinker. Jill views payroll and accounting as disciplines built on structure, accuracy, and problem-solving, qualities that have supported her throughout her career. She also prioritizes maintaining balance outside of work through physical activity. She works out with a trainer, enjoys going to the gym, and has always maintained an active lifestyle through sports.Family is another important part of Jill’s life. As the youngest of eight children, she places great value on maintaining close relationships with loved ones and friends. She frequently returns to Colorado to spend time with family and reconnect with those who have supported her throughout her journey, especially after experiencing the loss of both of her parents.The most meaningful career advice Jill received came from a college professor who encouraged her to pursue accounting. That guidance helped shape her professional direction and opened the door to a rewarding career in payroll, financial compliance, and operational leadership. The experience reinforced the importance of building a strong foundation, remaining open to opportunities, and continuing to develop new skills throughout one’s career.For young women entering payroll, Jill emphasizes the importance of attention to detail and active listening. She believes payroll professionals must understand that accuracy is essential because even small mistakes can significantly impact employees and organizations.She also encourages payroll professionals to listen carefully when addressing concerns. Jill explains that payroll teams often experience frustration with issues that may originate earlier in the process, such as incomplete timesheets or missing approvals. Because payroll can only process the information provided, understanding where issues begin is critical to finding solutions.Jill believes successful payroll professionals must have patience, resilience, and the ability to remain calm under pressure. By listening first and reacting thoughtfully, professionals can better identify problems, build trust, and provide meaningful support.Looking toward the future, Jill believes one of the biggest challenges and opportunities in payroll is the growing role of artificial intelligence. She recognizes that AI can improve efficiency, automate processes, and provide valuable support, but she also understands the importance of security and responsible implementation.Payroll departments manage highly sensitive financial information, including ACH files and payment details, making data protection a critical priority. Jill emphasizes that technology must be implemented carefully to reduce risks related to fraud, misuse, and unauthorized access.At the same time, Jill believes AI cannot replace the human element of payroll. Employees will continue to need guidance, communication, and personal support when dealing with questions about their compensation. For her, the future of payroll lies in balancing technological innovation with the human connection that remains central to the profession.The values that guide Jill in both her professional and personal life include family, accuracy, active listening, mentorship, and resilience. She believes strong relationships and meaningful connections are essential, both inside and outside the workplace.Professionally, Jill remains committed to accuracy, accountability, and helping others succeed. Through training, mentoring, and leadership, she has consistently worked to develop stronger teams and improve payroll operations. She believes success comes from adapting to change, continuing to learn, and using experience to support others.As Jill Knutson continues her work in payroll consulting and government operations, she remains dedicated to advancing the profession through expertise, mentorship, and a commitment to excellence. Her decades of experience serve as an example of how adaptability, integrity, and a passion for helping others can create a lasting impact in payroll and beyond.Learn More about Jill Knutson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jill-knutson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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