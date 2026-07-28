Influential Women Podcast Announces New Episode with Amy Van Dyken

The Gold Medal Mindset: Finding Strength After Life Changes Everything

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six-time Olympic Gold Medalist shares how a life-changing spinal cord injury transformed her perspective, strengthened her compassion, and redefined what it truly means to win.St. Petersburg, Florida. The Influential Women Podcast , hosted by Jodie O'Brien, today announced the release of a powerful new episode featuring Amy Van Dyken, six-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Emmy Award-winning NBC Olympic analyst, and one of the most accomplished swimmers in American history.In this inspiring conversation, Amy reflects on the defining moments that shaped her life—from making Olympic history as the first American woman to win four gold medals in a single Olympic Games to rebuilding her life after a devastating ATV accident left her paralyzed from the waist down.The episode, titled " The Gold Medal Mindset: Finding Strength After Life Changes Everything ," explores how resilience is developed, why perspective can transform even life's greatest challenges, and how Amy discovered that some of her most meaningful victories happened long after leaving the Olympic podium.Rather than allowing tragedy to define her, Amy chose to approach her recovery with the same determination that fueled her athletic career. Along the way, she discovered that adversity had given her something she never expected: greater compassion, deeper gratitude, and a renewed appreciation for everyday life."My body is going to quit before my mind does."Amy Van DykenThroughout the conversation, Amy shares how elite athletes develop mental toughness, why asking for help became one of her greatest strengths, and how redefining success allowed her to celebrate victories that once would have seemed ordinary.She explains that while Olympic medals once represented the pinnacle of achievement, today success can be measured by everyday moments of independence, resilience, and gratitude."Winning now is getting a gallon of milk and a dozen eggs."Amy Van DykenAmy also opens up about navigating chronic pain, overcoming fear, and choosing hope even during life's most difficult seasons. Her honesty provides an inspiring reminder that resilience isn't reserved for elite athletes—it's something anyone can develop through perseverance, perspective, and purpose.The conversation also explores the importance of compassion, why we should never assume we know what someone else is carrying, and how life's greatest hardships often become opportunities to grow into a better version of ourselves."We're all fighting battles. It just so happens you can see some of mine."Amy Van DykenThis episode will resonate with leaders, entrepreneurs, parents, caregivers, athletes, and anyone navigating unexpected adversity. Amy's journey reminds listeners that while circumstances may change, our ability to choose courage, gratitude, and resilience remains one of our greatest strengths.Listeners can watch and listen to "The Gold Medal Mindset: Finding Strength After Life Changes Everything" and subscribe to the Influential Women Podcast on Spotify , where new conversations with founders, executives, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders are released regularly.Listen on Spotify: Influential Women PodcastAbout Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with more than 92,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, entrepreneurship, sports, and creative industries.

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