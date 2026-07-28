Influential Women Distinguish Sarah Beth Funderburg For Breaking Barriers In Utility Infrastructure

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Manager and Former Trailblazing Lineman Combines Field Experience, Mentorship, and Relationship-Driven Leadership to Advance the Future of the Energy IndustryWilmington, North Carolina – Sarah Beth Funderburg is a project manager in the utility infrastructure industry whose career journey represents resilience, determination, and the courage to pursue opportunities outside of traditional paths. Through hands-on field experience, leadership development, and a commitment to supporting others, Sarah has built a successful career while becoming an advocate for women entering the trades and energy sector.Sarah’s professional journey began with exploration and a willingness to find the path that best aligned with her goals. After briefly attending college and realizing it was not the right fit at the time, she pursued several different roles, including working as a certified nursing assistant, in a salon, and in cleaning services. While these experiences helped shape her perspective, Sarah knew she wanted a career that offered long-term stability, growth, and the opportunity to make an impact.With encouragement from her family, Sarah enrolled in a line school program at her local community college. That decision became a turning point in her career and introduced her to the utility industry. She went on to become a lineman with Pike Electric, where she broke barriers by becoming the company’s first female crew leader. This achievement not only marked a significant professional milestone but also strengthened Sarah’s belief in her own abilities and the importance of pursuing opportunities despite challenges.Building on her field experience, Sarah transitioned into project management, bringing her firsthand knowledge of utility operations into leadership roles. She spent several years working with organizations including Pike Engineering and Team Fishel, supporting major clients such as Duke Energy and Alabama Power. Her experience in the field provided her with a unique understanding of both the technical and human aspects of infrastructure projects.Sarah later joined Sigma Technologies, where she progressed from a supervisor role to project manager in 2024. In her current position, she oversees utility infrastructure projects, including make-ready and distribution design initiatives, for clients such as AEP and FirstEnergy. Known for her communication skills and ability to build strong team cultures, Sarah focuses on developing relationships based on collaboration, accountability, and trust.Her leadership philosophy centers around the belief that successful projects are built not only through technical expertise but also through strong partnerships. By fostering open communication with teams, clients, and stakeholders, Sarah helps ensure projects are completed efficiently while maintaining a high level of quality and confidence among everyone involved.Beyond her professional responsibilities, Sarah is passionate about mentorship and creating opportunities for women in the trades and energy industries. Having entered the field without a strong mentor early in her career, she understands the importance of having someone to provide guidance, encouragement, and support.Sarah actively mentors through the Center for Energy Workforce Development’s Power Her program, where she helps women explore career opportunities in construction, utilities, and related fields. Through mentorship and advocacy, she hopes to inspire more women to consider careers in industries where they can build meaningful, successful futures.Sarah attributes her success to grit, determination, and the support system provided by her parents. Growing up, she was never told that something was impossible. Instead, her parents encouraged her to approach challenges by asking how something could be accomplished rather than focusing on limitations.That mindset gave Sarah the confidence to pursue unconventional opportunities and take on challenges that others may have viewed as difficult. Becoming the first female crew leader at Pike was one of the defining moments of her career, reinforcing her belief that dedication and perseverance can open doors.Without having many mentors early in her professional journey, Sarah learned to rely on her own determination, continue learning, and push forward through uncertainty. Those experiences helped develop the resilience that continues to guide her today and fuels her desire to support others navigating similar challenges.The best career advice Sarah has received is to give everything at least one opportunity before deciding it is not the right fit. She believes people often cannot truly understand whether a role, industry, or opportunity is right for them until they take the chance to experience it firsthand.This philosophy has shaped the way Sarah approaches both her own career and the advice she gives others. She recognizes that industries often contain many different paths and specialties, and one position not being the right match does not mean an entire field should be dismissed.For young women entering the utility and infrastructure industries, Sarah encourages them to take the first step, remain open-minded, and allow themselves to discover where they belong. She believes there is tremendous value in exploring different roles, learning from experiences, and being willing to pivot when necessary.Sarah also believes the utility industry is experiencing a period of significant change, creating both challenges and opportunities. As infrastructure needs continue to grow and technology evolves, organizations must adapt and develop solutions capable of supporting future demands.While change can create challenges, Sarah sees it as an opportunity for innovation, growth, and new ideas. She believes there will continue to be a strong need for skilled professionals who are willing to learn, collaborate, and contribute to the future of the industry.Honesty and trust are the values Sarah considers most important in both her professional and personal life. She believes meaningful relationships are built through reliability, transparency, and genuine respect for others.In her work, Sarah understands that trust is essential when collaborating with teams, clients, and partners. She strives to create an environment where people know they can depend on her and feel confident in the work being accomplished.Through her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to breaking barriers, Sarah Beth Funderburg continues to make an impact in the utility infrastructure industry. Her journey serves as an example of what can be achieved through perseverance, curiosity, and the willingness to pursue opportunities that challenge expectations. As she continues building relationships and supporting the next generation of industry professionals, Sarah remains committed to creating a more inclusive and innovative future for the energy sector.Learn More about Sarah Beth Funderburg:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sarah-funderburg Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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