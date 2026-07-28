Influential Women Features Lei’a Haff, MS: Transforming Brand Communication Through Culture, Creativity, and Innovation

WAIANAE, HI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations Professional Uses AI, Storytelling, and Community-Centered Strategies to Help Organizations Build Authentic ImpactLei’a Haff, MS, is a seasoned Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations professional with more than a decade of experience creating authentic, culturally grounded brands that connect organizations with diverse audiences. Through a unique combination of AI-driven marketing strategies, strategic communications, and culture-centered storytelling, Lei’a helps organizations build meaningful relationships while remaining connected to the communities they serve.Throughout her career, Lei’a has developed expertise in brand development, integrated marketing campaigns, public relations, digital communications, and community engagement. Her approach focuses on balancing innovation with human connection, recognizing that successful brands are built not only through technology and strategy but also through stories, shared experiences, and genuine relationships.Lei’a’s work is driven by a passion for amplifying voices, strengthening communities, and creating communication strategies that reflect authenticity and purpose. She believes that the most impactful marketing comes from understanding people—their values, experiences, and aspirations—and translating those insights into meaningful narratives.In addition to her corporate and agency experience, Lei’a serves as Executive Director and Chief Marketing Officer of Keiki On The Rocks, where she leads large-scale community initiatives designed to bring families, schools, nonprofits, and local businesses together throughout Hawai‘i. One of the organization’s signature events, Keiki Bash, reflects her commitment to creating spaces where communities can connect, celebrate, and support one another.Her leadership also extends through Pu‘uwai Media Collective, where she oversees marketing strategy, digital communications, and community engagement initiatives for mission-driven organizations. Across these roles, Lei’a has become known for building strategic partnerships, elevating community voices, and developing campaigns that connect people through shared cultural values and experiences.Beyond her work in marketing and leadership, Lei’a is also a children’s book author whose storytelling reflects her commitment to empathy, creativity, and cultural connection. Her debut book, The Girl & The Ocean, has earned widespread recognition and numerous awards, highlighting her ability to transform personal narratives into stories that inspire emotional connection and meaningful reflection.Lei’a attributes her success to being intentional with the work she does and moving forward in a way that aligns with her strengths, values, and the support systems around her. One of the most defining moments in her professional journey occurred during COVID-19 while she was working for one of the largest agricultural organizations in Hawai‘i. When funding was unexpectedly reduced within 24 to 48 hours, Lei’a and her supervisor created an initiative called Food Agogo. She took the vision and developed the entire program virtually overnight, creating a solution that helped the organization recover and secure additional funding.That experience became a turning point for Lei’a, allowing her to recognize the impact she could create when she trusted her abilities and embraced challenges. It reinforced her belief that intentional action, creativity, and adaptability can lead to unexpected opportunities.Another important influence in Lei’a’s journey came from an auntie in her community who asked her a simple but powerful question: “If you don’t do it, then who will?” That question has remained a guiding principle throughout her career. During moments of uncertainty, when she questioned whether she should have chosen a more traditional path, Lei’a returned to that reminder as motivation to continue moving forward.She believes that when individuals understand their strengths, trust their purpose, and pursue opportunities that align with who they are, success can unfold naturally. For Lei’a, the goal has never been to force a path but rather to remain open to experiences that allow her to grow and contribute.The same advice she received has shaped the guidance she offers to others, especially young women entering creative, marketing, and leadership fields. Lei’a encourages women to identify what inspires them and discover the passion that creates excitement and motivation in their lives.Her own career path reflects this philosophy. While she initially believed her interest was centered around sports because of her love for athletics, she eventually discovered that marketing was the element that truly energized her. Once she identified that passion, she embraced it and built a career focused on storytelling, communication, and connection.Lei’a encourages individuals to ask themselves, “Why not?” instead of allowing uncertainty or fear to prevent them from pursuing opportunities. Whether exploring education, developing a new skill, or stepping into an unfamiliar role, she believes people should lean into the things that inspire them. She also encourages those who have not yet discovered their passion to continue exploring, knowing that purpose can often emerge from unexpected experiences.The values most important to Lei’a are intentionality and presence. She believes in approaching professional opportunities with purpose while remaining fully engaged in the moments that matter outside of work.Creativity and storytelling are central parts of who Lei’a is. Her love for writing, photography, drawing, and art has influenced both her personal and professional life. Her children’s book began as a collection of short stories and poems before she eventually asked herself, “Why not write a book?” That willingness to explore creative ideas has allowed her personal passions to evolve into meaningful accomplishments.Outside of her professional work, Lei’a enjoys spending time in nature, appreciating the beauty of Hawai‘i, swimming in the ocean, and connecting with family, friends, and her community. She believes relationships are essential to personal growth and that surrounding yourself with supportive people helps inspire continued progress.Lei’a also emphasizes the importance of stepping away from constant productivity and being present in everyday life. She believes that disconnecting from technology, spending time with loved ones, and practicing gratitude are essential parts of maintaining balance. While she embraces ambitious goals and meaningful challenges, she recognizes the importance of being grounded and appreciating the present moment.With certifications in artificial intelligence and marketing strategy, Lei’a Haff continues to bridge emerging technology with human-centered storytelling. Through her work in marketing, communications, community leadership, and creative expression, she remains committed to helping organizations build authentic connections and create lasting impact across Hawai‘i and beyond.Learn More about Lei’a Haff:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/leia-haff Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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