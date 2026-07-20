Maverick Power Expands Critical Power Portfolio with New Static Transfer Switch Platform

Maverick Power launches its first Static Transfer Switch: 4ms source transfers, fully redundant architecture, and cold-swappable modules for critical loads.

Purpose-built for high-availability environments, the new platform delivers rapid source transfers and simplified field serviceability.

As our customers continue scaling infrastructure resilience, they expect partners who can support a broader range of mission-critical applications” — Chad Dodd, Chief Technology Officer of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power announced the launch of its first Static Transfer Switch (STS) , expanding the company's integrated portfolio of critical power infrastructure solutions for data centers, healthcare facilities, industrial operations, and other mission-critical environments where continuous power availability is essential.The new Maverick Power 600A Static Transfer Switch is the first product in a planned STS family ranging from 400A to 1200A. Built on advanced solid-state switching technology, the platform is designed to provide sub-cycle source transfers while supporting the reliability, resilience, and serviceability required in today's increasingly demanding electrical environments.As digital infrastructure, industrial automation, and AI-driven facilities continue to raise expectations for power availability, organizations are adopting technologies that help maintain continuous operations during power source disturbances. Static transfer switches have become an important part of that strategy by enabling near-instantaneous transfers between independent power sources with minimal disruption to critical loads.The introduction of the STS platform reflects Maverick Power's continued investment in expanding its integrated critical power portfolio. By adding static transfer technology to its portfolio of engineered electrical infrastructure solutions, the company enables customers to source more of their mission-critical power systems from a single trusted partner.The Maverick Power STS delivers source transfers in as little as 4 milliseconds and combines a fully redundant architecture with no single point of failure, cold-swappable switching modules for simplified field serviceability, a 7-inch NeXen™ touchscreen HMI with integrated communications, and proprietary Advanced Transformer Switching Management (ATSM) technology designed to reduce transformer magnetic inrush current during source transfers."As our customers continue scaling infrastructure resilience, they expect partners who can support a broader range of mission-critical applications," said Chad Dodd, Chief Technology Officer of Maverick Power. "The addition of our Static Transfer Switch platform represents another important step in expanding [Maverick Power’s] integrated power portfolio and reinforces our commitment to delivering the solutions our customers need to build resilient, high-availability infrastructure."Learn MoreLearn more at https://maverickpwr.com/products/static-switches/ About Maverick PowerMaverick Power is a leading provider of integrated power distribution and critical infrastructure solutions serving data center, industrial, utility, healthcare, and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, switchboards, power distribution units (PDUs), automatic transfer switches (ATS), static transfer switches (STS), modular systems, e-Houses, skids, and field services. By aligning engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and execution within a unified operating model, Maverick Power helps customers deploy critical infrastructure faster, more efficiently, and at scale across North America.For more information, visit www.maverickpwr.com

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