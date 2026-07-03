Maverick Power Appoints Brandon Ray as Chief Procurement Officer to Support Continued Growth

Maverick Power names Brandon Ray Chief Procurement Officer, bringing 20+ years of supply chain leadership from Samsara and Dell to strengthen supplier partnerships.

Procurement and supply chain executive joins Maverick Power to strengthen supplier partnerships, scale operations, and support critical infrastructure delivery.

Our growth has always been driven by our ability to align engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain around our customers’ priorities” — Tom Currier, President & CEO of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power announced the appointment of Brandon Ray as Chief Procurement Officer, reporting to Bill McCanless, Chief Operating Officer.Ray brings more than two decades of experience leading global sourcing, supply chain strategy, and operational procurement across technology and manufacturing organizations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Production Procurement at Samsara, leading global sourcing and supply chain operations supporting the company’s rapidly growing infrastructure platform. Before joining Samsara, Ray held executive procurement leadership roles at Dell Technologies, where he forged strategic silicon sourcing partnerships during an era of unprecedented component scarcity.At Maverick Power, Ray will lead procurement strategy, supplier partnerships, commodity management, strategic sourcing, and supply-side risk management across mission-critical infrastructure markets.“You don’t build resilient supply chains by reacting to disruption. You build them long before disruption arrives,” said Bill McCanless, Chief Operating Officer of Maverick Power. “Brandon has spent his career strengthening supplier relationships and procurement organizations through some of the industry’s most demanding conditions. His experience will strengthen our supplier network, expand our operational capacity, and position us to meet growing customer demand across North America.”“Our growth has always been driven by our ability to align engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain around our customers’ priorities,” said Tom Currier, President & CEO of Maverick Power. “Brandon brings the leadership and experience to strengthen one of the most critical links in that chain, ensuring our supply network continues to deliver the speed, reliability, and accountability our customers expect from Maverick Power.”“What stood out to me about Maverick Power was the culture,” said Brandon Ray, Chief Procurement Officer of Maverick Power. “There’s a genuine sense of ownership, collaboration, and commitment across the organization. The best partnerships begin with being a great partner.”Ray’s appointment reflects Maverick Power’s continued investment in leadership, operational capabilities, and supplier relationships that support its expanding role in delivering critical infrastructure across North America.About Maverick PowerMaverick Power is a leading provider of power distribution and critical infrastructure solutions serving data center, industrial, utility, healthcare, and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear , switchboards, power distribution units (PDUs), automatic transfer switches (ATS), integrated modular solutions, e-Houses, skids, and field services. By aligning engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain, Maverick Power helps customers deliver critical infrastructure faster, with greater confidence, and at scale across North America.For more information, visit www.maverickpwr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.