Maverick Power President & CEO Tom Currier Named 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honoree

Tom Currier, President and CEO of Maverick Power, named a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honoree.

Recognition reflects leadership, engineering excellence, and long-term vision driving Maverick Power's growth across North America's critical power industry.

The inaugural class of Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation” — Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Power today announced that President & CEO Tom Currier has been named a 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Honoree. The honor reflects a period of sustained growth for Maverick Power as the company continues expanding its manufacturing capabilities, strengthening its integrated operating model, and helping customers deliver increasingly complex critical power infrastructure projects across North America.As demand for resilient electrical infrastructure continues to accelerate across data centers, utilities, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and other mission-critical markets, organizations are increasingly differentiated not only by what they build, but by how consistently they deliver. Under Currier's leadership, Maverick Power has continued investing in engineering, manufacturing, supply chain integration, and organizational capability to help customers deploy critical power systems with greater predictability, efficiency, and confidence."I’m honored by this recognition because it reflects what our team has built together," said Tom Currier, President & CEO of Maverick Power. "Our success has always been rooted in exceptional people, a relentless commitment to our customers, and a commitment to continuous improvement. This recognition belongs to the entire Maverick Power team, whose dedication allows us to help customers solve increasingly complex critical power challenges every day."The Titan 100 recognizes Dallas-Fort Worth's Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and influence while creating lasting impact within their organizations, industries, and communities. Collectively, the inaugural 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $53 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 163,000 people across the region and beyond.Currier will be recognized alongside fellow honorees at the 2026 Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 Awards, to be held on October 7, 2026, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, where business leaders from across the region will gather to celebrate excellence in executive leadership."The inaugural class of Dallas-Fort Worth Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation," said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. "Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.""This recognition reflects the company Maverick Power has become under Tom's leadership," said Andreas Zoll , Chief Strategy Officer of Maverick Power. "Tom has built a culture where disciplined execution, continuous improvement, and long-term thinking guide every part of the business. Those principles have enabled Maverick to grow without compromising the engineering discipline, operational consistency, and customer focus that define our company."While the Titan 100 recognizes individual leadership, Currier sees the honor as a reflection of the people, culture, and operational discipline that define Maverick Power. Those qualities have enabled the company to grow while maintaining the engineering excellence, manufacturing discipline, and customer focus that have shaped its success. As Maverick Power continues expanding its capabilities, these principles will remain central to how the company serves its customers and builds for the future.About Maverick PowerMaverick Power designs, manufactures, and delivers integrated power distribution and critical infrastructure solutions for data centers, industrial, utility, healthcare, and commercial markets. The company's portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, switchboards, power distribution units (PDUs), automatic transfer switches (ATS), modular systems, e-Houses, skids, and field services. By aligning engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and execution within a unified operating model, Maverick Power helps customers deliver critical infrastructure faster, more efficiently, and at scale across North America.For more information, visit www.maverickpwr.com

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