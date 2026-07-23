L.A. Construction Now Offers Pool Screen Enclosure in Altamonte Springs, FL

Pool Screen Enclosure in Altamonte Springs, FL

L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders Is Now Serving Altamonte Springs, FL Homeowners With Licensed Pool Cage and Screen Enclosure Services

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders, a licensed pool cage and screen enclosure specialty contractor based in Winter Springs, Florida, is now actively serving homeowners in Altamonte Springs, FL. One of Seminole County's most established suburban communities, Altamonte Springs joins a growing list of Central Florida markets where L.A. Construction has expanded its service footprint — bringing professionally engineered pool cages and screen enclosures to homeowners throughout the Greater Orlando corridor.

Altamonte Springs sits along the Interstate 4 corridor in central Seminole County, approximately 12 miles north of downtown Orlando. The city's dense residential base — a mix of established communities built during Florida's suburban expansion of the 1970s through 1990s and newer developments along its eastern and northern edges — represents one of the most active markets for pool cage installation, repair, and restoration in the region. Homeowners across Altamonte Springs contend with the same outdoor conditions that define pool and patio use throughout Central Florida: year-round UV radiation that degrades inferior screen materials, persistent humidity that accelerates corrosion in aluminum structures not built to Florida standards, and a hurricane season that runs from June through November and requires every pool cage to meet state wind-load building code requirements.

L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders holds Florida Contractor License #SCC131152193 and carries more than $1,000,000 in liability and workers' compensation insurance on every project. The company is a member of the Aluminum Association of Florida (AAOF) and has completed more than 5,000 pool cage and screen enclosure installations across Seminole, Orange, Lake, Volusia, and Osceola Counties. Every structure the company builds is engineered to meet or exceed Florida's hurricane-grade building code requirements for wind load resistance and structural anchoring — a standard that directly protects Altamonte Springs homeowners during active storm conditions.

"Altamonte Springs has exactly the kind of established residential market where we do some of our best work — homeowners who have owned their pool and enclosure for years and are ready for a professional to get it right," said Luke Adams, owner of L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders. "Whether it's a new build, a full rescreening, or a complete cage restoration, the process is the same: licensed, permitted, owner-supervised, and built to last in Florida's climate."

Seminole County homeowners interested in the company's project portfolio, service offerings, and free consultation process can visit L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders online to review completed builds and request an in-home estimate.

Services available to Altamonte Springs homeowners include new pool cage construction, full screen enclosure installation, screen enclosure repair and rescreening, pool cage painting, motorized retractable screens, screen rooms, and sunrooms. All installations use USA-made Phifer screen materials, available in clearview panoramic, UV-reducing privacy, and reinforced pet-resistant configurations. L.A. Construction also handles all concrete footer work, super gutter installation, and HOA architectural review coordination as part of every project. Financing for new installations is available through Lyon Financial for qualifying homeowners.

The growing demand for a quality pool screen enclosure in Altamonte Springs, FL reflects a broader pattern across Seminole County, where homeowners with aging enclosures are prioritizing professional restoration and where new construction activity continues to drive demand for first-time pool cage installation.

All pool cage and screen enclosure projects in Altamonte Springs require Seminole County building permits prior to construction. L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders manages the permitting process in full on behalf of every client — from application submission through county inspection sign-off. The company also provides complete HOA architectural review coordination for homeowners in communities that require prior structural approval. Permit management and HOA coordination are both included at no additional charge as part of every project.

Homeowners who prefer to verify a contractor's local service record and customer reviews before reaching out can find a complete listing for pool screen enclosure in Altamonte Springs, Florida with the company's full contact details, service area coverage, and verified review history.

L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders was founded by Luke Adams as an owner-operated contracting business with a direct emphasis on quality fabrication and personal accountability. Aluminum structural components are fabricated at the company's Winter Springs facility — located just minutes from Altamonte Springs — giving the team direct control over material quality and project timelines without dependence on third-party suppliers. The company operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and serves residential and commercial clients across Central Florida.

Altamonte Springs homeowners can reach L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders at (407) 960-5155 to schedule a free in-home consultation. Additional information is available at customscreenbuilders.com.

ABOUT L.A. CONSTRUCTION CUSTOM SCREEN BUILDERS

L.A. Construction Custom Screen Builders is a Winter Springs, Florida-based specialty contractor providing custom pool screen enclosures, pool cages, screen rooms, and outdoor aluminum structures to residential and commercial clients throughout Central Florida. The company holds Florida Contractor License #SCC131152193, carries $1,000,000+ in liability and workers' compensation insurance, and is a member of the Aluminum Association of Florida. Owner Luke Adams has personally supervised more than 5,000 completed projects across Seminole, Orange, Lake, Volusia, and Osceola Counties.

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