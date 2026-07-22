Quality Mold Solutions Now Offers Certified Mold Inspection in Maitland, FL

Mold Inspection in Maitland, FL

Florida-Licensed Mold Assessor Serves Maitland With Independent, Conflict-Free Assessments

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Mold Solutions, a Florida-licensed mold assessment firm based in Orlando, has expanded its certified inspection services to Maitland, Florida. The company is operated exclusively as an inspection and testing firm, performing no mold remediation work of any kind. Its lead inspector, Dillon Fralix, holds Florida State Mold Assessor License MRSA3497 and the Council-Certified Microbial Investigator (CMI) designation issued by the American Council for Accredited Certification (ACAC). Every inspection delivered to a Maitland client reflects what is actually found in the property, with no financial pressure from a remediation operation.

Maitland's housing stock is heavily concentrated in concrete block construction built between the 1960s and 1980s. This construction type responds to moisture differently than wood-frame homes: Florida's thermal expansion cycles cause micro-fractures to develop in the mortar and block face over time, allowing moisture to accumulate inside wall cavities where no surface indicator appears. Low-grade residential lots in the Lake Sybelia, Lake Lily, and Lake Destiny basin areas experience seasonal stormwater accumulation that elevates subgrade moisture levels in lower wall assemblies. Property owners seeking mold inspection in Maitland, FL can schedule with Quality Mold Solutions online, with same-week availability and reports delivered within 24 hours.

Under Florida Statute 468, licensed mold assessors and licensed mold remediators must operate as separate, independently licensed entities. Quality Mold Solutions is structured as an assessment-only firm. When mold is identified, the company produces a written remediation protocol specifying the scope of work, containment requirements, and clearance standards, which the homeowner takes to an independent remediation contractor of their choosing. Residents can confirm the firm's credentials and service area coverage by reviewing the listing for mold inspection in Maitland at the company's verified Google Business Profile.

"In Maitland, the concrete block construction era is something we encounter on nearly every inspection in certain neighborhoods," said Dillon Fralix, CMI, Florida State Mold Assessor License MRSA3497. "The Dommerich Hills and Lake Sybelia Shores communities have homes where moisture has been working through the block for decades. Homeowners often have no idea until the lab results come back. Our job is to find it accurately and report it honestly, not to sell a remediation scope."

Quality Mold Solutions serves Maitland and the surrounding communities including Winter Park, Eatonville, Forest City, and Altamonte Springs. The full inspection process includes a comprehensive HVAC system analysis, invasive and non-invasive moisture mapping, thermal imaging for hidden moisture zones, and air and surface sampling with results from an accredited laboratory within 24 to 48 hours. Additional services available to Maitland residents include ERMI testing, EMMA testing with mycotoxin analysis, post-remediation verification, VOC testing, allergen testing, and water testing.

Quality Mold Solutions has maintained a 5-star rating across more than 300 Google reviews. Dillon Fralix conducts every inspection personally, and clients are encouraged to walk through the property alongside him and ask questions throughout the process. Quality Mold Solutions is available seven days a week with 24/7 emergency service. Property owners and real estate professionals in Maitland can schedule an inspection at qualitymoldsolutions.org, by calling 407-726-4257, or by emailing qualitymoldsolutions@gmail.com.

ABOUT QUALITY MOLD SOLUTIONS

Quality Mold Solutions is a Florida-licensed mold assessment and testing firm based in Orlando, FL. Owner and inspector Dillon Fralix holds Florida State Mold Assessor License MRSA3497 and the Council-Certified Microbial Investigator (CMI) designation. The company performs mold assessments, air and surface testing, ERMI and EMMA testing, post-remediation verification, VOC testing, and allergen testing. Quality Mold Solutions does not perform mold remediation. All inspections are independent, conflict-free, and compliant with Florida Statute 468.

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